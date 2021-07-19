‘Feeling fit and strong’ – Spartak Moscow’s Moses ready for new season

The 30-year-old reveals his readiness to lead the People's Team when the new season gets underway on July 24

Victor Moses has confirmed his readiness to kick off the new campaign with Spartak Moscow after concluding their pre-season.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a good run of form in pre-season as he managed to score four goals in the Parimatch Premier Cup at the Otkritie Bank Arena.

The former Chelsea player has taken to his social media pages to confirm his readiness to start in the Russian Premier League.

“Great pre-season done!” Moses wrote. “Feeling fit and strong, time to focus on the first league game this weekend now. Can’t wait”

The People’s Team will open their league campaign against Rubin Kazan on July 24.

— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) July 19, 2021

Spartak coach Rui Vitoria is already happy with how the new players have adapted to his style of play ahead of the season.

"Today I liked how organised our game was. Of course, there were flaws in the defence but overall everything was good. Despite the physical stress, the players showed good rhythm and dedication,” Vitoria told the club’s official website.

“I was pleased with the Austrian training camp.

“At this stage of preparation, it is not entirely correct to look at the results of the matches too closely. More importantly, here are the ideas that we are trying to instill in the team; it is through these that we strive to improve our game. How the players react to our demands is a key aspect of this.”

Vitoria continued: “Work will continue in Moscow. In the coming days, we will start integrating our national team players into the process. They have been in the team for a long time, but the speed at which they can adapt to new requirements is important.

“Those that worked with us at the first two training camps did this very well.”