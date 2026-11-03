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FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and SSC Napoli kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Porto vs SSC Napoli live today: TV and streaming details

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Recent results

With three wins from their last five competitive matches, Porto head into this clash on the back of an emphatic 4-0 home victory over Estoril in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, they lost their two most recent matches, 0-1 against PSV and 2-3 against Real Betis. Across those five matches, Porto scored eight goals and conceded two.

Napoli have won two of their last five matches and lost two. Most recently, they fell to a 0-2 defeat at Juventus. Before that, the Partenopei won 4-1 away at Monza and drew 3-3 with AS Roma. In the Champions League, Napoli beat Bodø/Glimt 4-3. Across those five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Line-ups

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Form

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Head-to-head record

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: The tables