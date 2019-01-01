FC Goa’s Sergio Lobera - It was our worst game at home

The former Las Palmas coach was not happy with his team’s performance despite a thumping win over Odisha at home…

registered a 3-0 win over Odisha FC which sent them to the top of the (ISL) table.

Irrespective of the convincing win at home, Sergio Lobera was left unimpressed by his side’s performance.

Speaking about Goa’s performance, Lobera said, “I think my job and responsibility is to analyse the match as a coach and not as a fan. Today I am not happy. I think it was our worst game at home. The result does not reflect what happened on the pitch. If we continue the same way, it is possible that we may not win the games like today. I need to learn and we need to improve.”

The Spanish coach complimented the performance of Odisha FC and suggested that the game could have very well ended in a draw or a defeat.

“I am not being critical. I think it is important to keep improving. I know everybody is happy that we are on top of the table and we got three important points. But it's difficult to win more matches like this.

“We like to keep the ball, dominate and create chances. I don't think that was the case today. Odisha played very well today. I'm happy with how we played in the first few minutes. But after that, Odisha played well and it was possible to draw or lose the match.”

The Gaurs boss acknowledged that his team got lucky against Odisha and also suggested that had the opposition been a little more clinical, the result could have been different.

"I think they created some chances. Aridane (Santana) had one that could have made it 1-1 and changed the game. I don't believe in luck but today we got a little lucky.”

Lobera wasn’t happy with how his players couldn't press the opposition and didn't communicate amongst themselves.

"I think there was too much distance between lines, not much pressing at the opposition. When the opponent team have good players in between lines, it is very difficult for us.

"We missed the communication between players that is present in other matches. I need to analyse the match very well with the players. I have three days before the next game. There were other matches we haven't won but I was happy with the performance unlike today,” said Lobera before signing off.