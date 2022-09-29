FC Edmonton at Pacific FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as FC Edmonton face off with Pacific FC in a major clash.
It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Edmonton at Pacific date & kick-off time
Game:
FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
Date:
September 30/October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Edmonton at Pacific on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Sports 2
UK
BT Sport 5
BT Sport App
Edmonton squad & team news
Rock bottom of the Canadian Premier League and well out of the running, it has been a tough year for Edmonton.
They can still shape the race above them however, and will be determined to get back to winning ways before the campaign wraps up.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Vaikla, Murasiranwa, Holliday
Defenders
Egwu, Singh, Sylvester, Loughrey, Higgins, Fayia, Timoteo, N'sa, Wright, Mohammed
Midfielders
Shome, Gonzalez, Maheshe, Simmons, Smith, Triantafillou, Bissainthe, Bitar
Forwards
Camara, Kacher, Kane, Warschewski, Coore
Pacific squad and team news
Three points ahead of fifth-placed Valour with a game in hand, Pacific might take a massive step towards top-four status with a victory.
A win will certainly cushion their prospects of a strong end-of-term shout, at the very least.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Irving, Gazdov
Defenders
Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić
Midfielders
Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint
Forwards
Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown