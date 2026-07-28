FC Copenhagen and adidas unveil stunning 2026-27 away kit as iconic Originals Trefoil makes historic debut

A landmark moment for the Trefoil in Denmark

The new 2026/27 away kit represents more than just a fresh look for the Superliga side; it stands as the club's first-ever adidas Originals heritage piece to be worn in official competition. By featuring the iconic Trefoil logo, FC Copenhagen joins an elite tier of clubs globally that have been granted the right to use the heritage branding on their matchday strips.

Drawing directly from the terrace culture of Parken, the shirt combines the club's signature white, blue and black colours with a retro-inspired collar. It also marks a club first by featuring the iconic adidas Originals Trefoil logo on an official match jersey, blending football heritage with contemporary design through the lens of adidas Originals.

Speaking on the launch of the new collection, Mads Fjordside Jefsen, Marketing Director at F.C. Copenhagen, highlighted the importance of the supporters in the club's identity. Jefsen stated: "Whether we're at Parken or on the road, the fans create the atmosphere, sense of belonging and shared passion that unite everyone connected to F.C. Copenhagen. No matter where we play, fans turn up wearing the club colours, singing songs about the city and standing together behind the team.

Celebrating the unique ritual of the away day

The inspiration for this latest release is rooted firmly in the "away day" experience—a subculture that exists almost entirely in the transit between destinations. For every travelling fan, away days are unlike anything else. The streets are unfamiliar, the language sounds different, and the stadium rises somewhere on the horizon. Yet somehow, it still feels like home. Through songs, flags and shared rituals, F.C.

The campaign used to launch the kit reflects this nomadic spirit through a series of high-quality visuals and storytelling. Shot in Copenhagen, the accompanying campaign film follows fans through the rituals of an away day - from the city's streets and train stations to the journey abroad and back home again - celebrating the community that connects fans wherever football takes them.

Henrik Hallberg, Director of PR & Brand Communications at adidas Nordics, explained the creative direction behind the project by saying: "Together with the club, we wanted to create a jersey rooted in football heritage and inspired by the unique culture of F.C. Copenhagen's traveling support. Every detail reflects the traditions, passion and sense of community that define the club's away days. The adidas Originals Trefoil completes the story, connecting football heritage with the culture that surrounds the club today.

A star-studded campaign featuring club legends

To ensure the kit launch resonated with the club’s history, the campaign stars F.C. Copenhagen players, fans and club legends like Dame N'Doye and was photographed by internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Rasmus Weng Karlsen. The presence of N'Doye, a man whose name is synonymous with the club's most successful periods, provides an immediate link between the stars of yesterday and the current crop of players who will carry the Trefoil onto the pitch.

The campaign also draws on the club's history and the central role its fans play. Harald Nielsen - one of the key figures behind the establishment of modern F.C. Copenhagen - once put it simply: "Without you, there is no us." This quote serves as the backbone of the entire 2026/27 away kit narrative, acting as a reminder that a club of Copenhagen’s stature is nothing without the bedrock of its support.

Honoring the past to build the future

With the new away kit, those words once again take centre stage as both the campaign's message and a tribute to the fans whose loyalty, passion and countless away journeys have helped shape the club into what it is today. The 2026/27 kit is not just functional sportswear; it is a repository of memories for those who have stood in the rain in Jutland or the heat of a Mediterranean evening.

As FC Copenhagen prepares for a new season of domestic dominance and European adventure, this kit will serve as their armour on the road. The design ensures that whether the team is playing in the heart of Europe or the northern reaches of Scandinavia, they will carry a piece of their fans’ identity with them. For the supporters, the chance to wear a kit that feels tailor-made for their specific lifestyle is a rare reward.