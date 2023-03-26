FC Cincinnati make it NINE games unbeaten away from home with win at Nashville

FC Cincinnati improved their streak of being undefeated on the road to nine straight games with a 1-0 win over Nashville.

Cincinnati won by a single goal

Improved their away run to nine games

Fourth-longest streak in MLS history

WHAT HAPPENED? FC Cincinnati has now gone unbeaten on the road in their last nine games, the fourth-longest run in Major League Soccer history. Brandon Vazquez scored the only goal of the game to seal the win for the visitors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club has now matched the run of the Portland Timbers in 2012 and can extend the run even further if they can tame the high-flying St Louis City in three weeks' time. The win also means Cincinnati are the only unbeaten team left in the Eastern Conference.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? FC Cincinnati will have to wait to extend their unbeaten away run as they now play host to Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at the TQL Stadium.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!