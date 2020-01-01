Fatawu Safiu scores first career hat-trick as Trelleborgs stroll past Dalkurd FF

Kristian Haynes’ men secured their third win of the season against Paul Olausson’s side with the Ghanaian forward finding the net thrice

Fatawu Safiu has recorded his first hat-trick for club and country after striking thrice in Trelleborgs’ 4-1 defeat of Dalkurd FF in Saturday’s Swedish second division encounter.

The visitors came to the Vangavallen with the ambition of ending their five-game winless run, however, they were silenced by Kristian Haynes’ side.

Erik Andersson handed Trelleborgs a sixth minute lead before Safiu doubled his team’s advantage five minutes later after beating goalkeeper Filip Anger.

Guinean forward Kerfala Cissoko reduced the deficit for the visitors after slotting past Fritiof Bjorken from the penalty mark in the 21st minute.

Safiu, the unfamiliar Ghanaian hero, scored two quick fire goals in the 41st and 43rd minute respectively to complete a first half hat-trick as Haynes’ men went into the half-time break with a comfortable lead. Before then, the visitors had Christoffer Styff shown the way out by referee Robert Daradic for a second caution.

In the second half, neither side found the net with the only significant moment Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini’s caution in the 51st minute.

After putting up an impressive display, Safiu was replaced with seven minutes left to play by ’s Henrik Johansson.

For the visitors, Cissoko was substituted for Suleman Zurmati in the 66th minute, while ’s Okechukwu Offia came off for Arian Kabashi in the 73rd minute. His compatriot John Igbarumah - who was handed a starter’s role - was substituted for on-loam striker Patriot Sejdiu in the 66th minute.

The Ghanaian’s feat ensured that he ended his eight-month goal drought since his last strike against Jonkopings Sodra on November 3, 2019.

Inspired by his achievement, the 25-year-old went on social media to celebrate his goals.

“You can’t stop a beast who is hungry for a better life,” Safiu tweeted.

You can’t stop a beast who is hungry for a better life. hatrick⚽️⚽️⚽️👊🏾(ALHAMDULILIAH) ❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/EImncyG7tS — Abdul Fatawu Safiu (@fatawu_safiu) July 25, 2020

Thanks to this result, Trelleborgs climbed to ninth in the Superettan log having garnered 11 points from eight games as Dalkurd remained 13th with seven points from the same number of games.

The former man will be hoping to continue this newly discovered form when they take host Umea FC on Thursday, with Dalkurd welcoming relegation-threatened Orgryte to Nya Studenternas on Wednesday.