Fashanu: Genk forward Onuachu is Nigeria’s new ‘goal king’

The former England international has praised the 26-year-old’s new-found form for both club and country

John Fashanu has hailed Genk forward Paul Onuachu, describing him as the Nigeria national team 'goal king'.

The lanky attacker has been in terrific form for the Blue and White in the current campaign, scoring 27 goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

The striker was, however, surprisingly omitted from the Super Eagles initial 24-man squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, given his previous inconsistencies for the West Africans.

He was recalled to the team following the inability of Nantes forward Moses Simon to honour his invitation due to the Covid-19 rules in France.

The 26-year-old went on to replicate his impressive club performances for the three-time African champions, scoring the match-winner against the Republic of Benin and finding the back of the net against Lesotho to help Nigeria secure back-to-back victories.

Fashanu, who had previously revealed the forward as the current Nigeria best striker, has praised him for his contribution in the qualifiers.

“I am happy that Onuachu was able to score on both occasions he was introduced into both games; it was wonderful because the end justifies the means,” Fashanu told the Punch.

“I remember when I said he was a great player and that he was the player that we needed and now I was right. I think everybody else has seen how football has to be understood at the right level.

“I want to tell Onuachu well done and a big congratulation because he has proved to everybody that he is still number one and indeed a goal king.

“Let’s just try to say we are not trying to prove anybody wrong but that we can have a successful team with the right players.”

His Genk teammate and Super Eagles attacker Cyriel Dessers believed Onuachu’s eye-catching display against Benin and Lesotho should have now convinced the fans of his quality.

Article continues below

"I am very satisfied with him, especially the winning goal in Benin will change a lot for Paul," Dessers stated as per Voetbalbelgie.

"For one reason or another, he still had a hard time convincing the supporters of his qualities, he has now certainly succeeded. Paul deserves all the praise and respect, he is working on a great season."

Having helped Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Onuachu will now shift his focus to helping Genk see off OH Leuven in their next Belgian First Division A game on Tuesday.