'Fantasy Premier League!' - Ange Postecoglou reveals one downside of taking Tottenham job

Ange Postecoglou has revealed he has had to drop out of his friends' Fantasy Premier League group after becoming Tottenham head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham confirmed Postecoglou as their new head coach on a four-year deal in June. The first ever Australian to manage in the Premier League has enjoyed an up and down pre-season campaign, with 5-1 wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and Lion City Sailors coming in between a 4-2 loss to Barcelona and a 3-2 defeat against West Ham. While he is excited to manage Spurs in their Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday, there is one downside to his new appointment - he has had to pull out of the fantasy Premier League group he does with his friends!

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've got a few friends coming to the match. It's fair to say I've been inundated for tickets but it's great because they've been along for the journey. We all had those dreams and we're all living it together because for me they're just part of it as well because I wouldn't be sitting here today without them," he said.

"They're all going to be here and for the first time in I reckon 20 years I've had to pull out of our fantasy Premier League group as well which I'm gutted about and if they try to grill me for information they're getting nothing out of me. I don't need to play now because I am a Premier League manager. There you go, it's not a fantasy anymore!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham are about to start a Premier League campaign without Harry Kane leading the line for the first time in the best part of a decade. The 30 year old joined Bayern Munich on Saturday for £86 million ($109.1m) and now Spurs and Postecoglou will have to do their best without their record goalscorer. Incidentally, Son Heung-min has replaced the England captain as the club's skipper.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium as the north London side begin a new era under the Australian manager.