'Fantastic' Aubameyang needs Arsenal players to make life easier - Gilberto

The 31-year-old is struggling to find the back of the net in the Premier League so far this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs support from players to rediscover his goalscoring form, according to club legend Gilberto Silva.

The Arsenal ace has only scored two goals in 10 Premier League games this season, with his last strike dating back to November 1 when he scored the match-winner in their 1-0 victory over .

Last Sunday, Aubameyang fired blanks in the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers which moved them down to 14th on the Premier League table with 13 points from 10 games.

The Gabon star received fewer passes from his teammates (8) against than goalkeeper Bernd Leno (9) despite playing as a central striker.

Ahead of the North London derby at Hotspur on Sunday, Silva thinks the 2015 Africa Footballer of the Year needs good service from his teammates to make chances easier for him in front of goal.

"There’s no doubt for me that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a fantastic player," the 44-year-old told Ladbrokes. "He has been so great for Arsenal since he joined the club.

"In the last few games he hasn’t performed in the way everyone has expected in comparison to last season. But it’s time for everyone to stick together and support the guy.

"Make his life easier. Pass him the ball. He has to be more involved in the game. Look for him, get it to him on the floor, where he can face players one-on-one.

"Give him a good ball to work with. If you watch the last game against Wolves, there were a lot of crosses coming in for him, and it was tough for him against the Wolves defence, where everyone was very well positioned.

"But if his teammates can make his life easier, then I have no doubt he can make as big an impact as he did last season.”