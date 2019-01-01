Fandi Ahmad reiterates the importance of Young Lions
FAS
In Singapore football, the Young Lions have come under intense with certain sections of fans have called for it to be disbanded a long time ago. Reasons being given include their under-performance in local and international competitions which are often cited as one of the reasons to nullify their existence.
However, Singapore's favourite footballing son Fandi Ahmad has been a stalwart in opposing such calls as he believes the Young Lions project can bring benefits to the country's footballing system. In the video below, he explains why.....