Premier League

Fan View: Zouma, not Jorginho is to blame for Arsenal goal, Chelsea’s African fans react

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Kurt Zouma Chelsea 2020-21
Getty Images
In the wake of the Blues’ defeat to the Gunners, the Frenchman has been fingered for gifting Mikel Arteta’s men all three points

Kurt Zouma should be held responsible for Arsenal’s goal against Chelsea and not Jorginho, according to the Blues’ African fans.

Profiting from a horrendous defending by the hosts, the Gunners picked a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge courtesy of Emile Smith-Rowe’s 16th-minute effort.

Jorginho played a blind back pass to Kepa Arrizabalaga and the goalkeeper had to scramble back to keep it from crossing the line.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was there to latch onto the loose ball and pulled it back for Smith-Rowe, who tapped into an empty net.

While many blamed the Brazilian for his back pass, African Chelsea loyalists feel otherwise and have pointed the finger of blame at Zouma instead for deciding to tee up the former Napoli man who was already under pressure.  

Close