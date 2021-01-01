Fan View: 'Mane needs to publicly apologise to Klopp' - Fans react to Senegal star's gesture to Liverpool coach after Man Utd win

After the Reds' hard fought win at Old Trafford, the 2019 African Player of the Year was caught to have snubbed his manager's handshake

Football enthusiasts have blasted Sadio Mane for snubbing Jurgen Klopp's handshake after their 4-2 victory over Manchester United in Thursday's Premier League encounter.

Mane started the encounter on the bench with the German tactician opting for Diogo Jota to combine with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the Reds' attack.

Jota scored the equaliser for the visitors at Old Trafford after Bruno Fenandes opened the scoring while Firmino scored a brace before Salah scored a 90th minute goal to seal maximum points for the Reds.

Mane was introduced as a 74th-minute substitute for Jota and many fans are suggesting that he is unhappy to have started the game on the bench and that was the reason he snubbed Klopp when he tried to shake him after the full-time whistle was blown.

Despite the manager’s tactical decision, there was an agreement that the Senegal international disrespected Klopp and he has been called to apologise for his ‘embarrassing’ and ‘childish’ behaviour.

Just imagine Salah did what Mane did.

Mane was unprofessional and this isnt the first time — Everest AUTOS🚘 (@femi_justin) May 13, 2021

What the hell is wrong with Mane? — Rikudou Sennin (@Fin_Disu) May 13, 2021

If Ferguson was Manes coach... mane time at the club would be over.. — Kome (@jubi_kromes) May 13, 2021

Mané was petulant there at the end.

He is and has been severely off-form for months moreso as Jota deserved to start but Klopp patiently persevered with him.

Klopp needs to punish him for that stupid behaviour. — Sola Aiyepeku (@solaiyeps) May 13, 2021

Mane why? O wrong naww — Undisputed King Of Disco 👑🎧 (@DJTOHBAHD) May 13, 2021

What's that nonsense from Mane? Why refuse Klopp's handshake or fist bump? These players sef... — Nurudeen Obalola (@NurudeenObalola) May 13, 2021

Klopp is the last person Mane should be disrespecting like that. Man played him even in his bad form. — Femi (@sure_boiiii) May 13, 2021

Firmino was abused , crucified, criticized for playing rubbish



He was bench for Jota in champions league games



Yet he came back and not annoyed with anyone



But Mane — ♤⭐◇عظيم◇⭐♤ (@Hardeyshurlar17) May 13, 2021

Mane snubbed klopp's handshake at the end of the game vs Man Utd. Interesting



Imagine if that was a Mourinho's player, your media & pundits will turn it to a complete fiasco (dressing room lost bla bla). But it's modern manager Klopp so they'll likely gloss over it & make excuse — Femi (@femisobodu) May 13, 2021

Mane is way too emotional man..like the team won what's the fuzz? — R I C K B E L L A M Y🌍🇳🇬 (@MrBig_Bone) May 13, 2021

Mane just saw himself out of Liverpool. Descent of the highest order. Doesn't deserve to play for Klopp for the rest of the season. — Chinedu. (@chineduocha) May 13, 2021

Extremely disgusting behaviour from Sadio Mane. He always appears humble from afar, especially with his philanthropic work in Senegal.



See him refuse to shake the hands of his boss. Whose fault is it that he's been terrible this season?



Shame! — Oluwatobi Ogunsakin (@tobiogunsakin) May 13, 2021

Firmino took loads of abuse from fans and rival fans. Took jota benching him in our biggest UCL game even but still plays with a smile. Wetin Dey do mane — Oris (@_Ortodox) May 13, 2021

I think Mane ignored Klopp intentionally there just hope they can sort it out — ♤⭐◇عظيم◇⭐♤ (@Hardeyshurlar17) May 13, 2021

Stop stating those thing, Mane has been good since long ago, that was why Klopp went for him

I am disappointed at his reaction but it's normal too for a player to be offended for being dropped, it shows he is ambitious — T J I C A N (@iamktj25) May 13, 2021

Why is mane upset? Because he was benched? E dey mad — we clean 4 a living (@ibikunlay) May 13, 2021

What’s Mane on about rejection Klopp’s handshake. The front 3 we played got goals. He has been shit all season. Rubbish! — Femi (@sure_boiiii) May 13, 2021

Mane snubbed Klopp. 😁.

Can we bench Mane for the remaining 3 games.

The front three today was ok😁 — Sola Afolabi (@Replacement2) May 13, 2021

What Mane did to Klopp, it will surprise most of you that coaches sees it as a positive attitude from players. He wants to play. He's angry to be on the bench. Ronaldo once did it to Fergie. The man with the famous hairdryer and nothing happened. — Lawyer Awon ''Hoodlums'' (@Ridwanullahii) May 13, 2021

Mane don start nonsense — You sabi this guy? (@__kiingsley) May 13, 2021

...Is Mane okay?....he should publicly apologize for that show of disrespect... — dj* mastermindz (@djaay17) May 13, 2021

Mane and rubbish attitude👎 — Kelz (@kelz_bluezzz) May 13, 2021

I am absolutely disgusted by Mane's reaction to Klopp

Very stupid from him there — ♤⭐◇عظيم◇⭐♤ (@Hardeyshurlar17) May 13, 2021

Mane has to apologise to Klopp. That was so disrespectful. Your manager for that matter. — Ebenezer (@EbenzAd) May 13, 2021

...Mane reaction to jurgen’s gesture is so embarrassing........ — dj* mastermindz (@djaay17) May 13, 2021

Mane could be leaving?! 🤔

That was a bad attitude from him anyway — SJohnson..... #6Times 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (@sheeun11) May 13, 2021

Mane just acted plain childish — Tunde_anthony (@Tundeanthony29) May 13, 2021

Can someone tell Sadio Mane to grow up or leave? He has been displaying a very poor attitude lately. — Solez Oyeyemi (@solezoyeyemi) May 13, 2021