Fan View: 'Barcelona should look sharp with Andre Ayew' - Where is Black Stars captain headed next?

The attacker has left Liberty Stadium after a second spell, prompting a lot of speculations about his future

Swansea City’s announcement of Andre Ayew’s departure on Friday has generated a lot of discussion about his next possible destination.

The Ghana international left the Jack Army as a free agent following the expiration of his contract this summer and the club’s failure to successfully secure a return to the Premier League after losing to Brentford in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.

He scored a total of 35 goals in the last two seasons, each time finishing the term as the club’s top scorer.

It is unclear where the 31-year-old’s next destination will be but with such fine scoring form in recent times, transfer speculation have been heightened by Friday’s announcement, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal mooted by a section of fans as options.

Interestingly, Ghana Premier League sides Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, and lower division outfit Real Tamale United have also been mentioned, although they are admittedly, very unlikely destinations.

Below are the best reactions from Ghanaians after the exit announcement:

Andre Ayew is a free agent now, Laporte and Barcelona management board hope your mind Dey... Ayew is far far better than Dembele🙌🏼 — CORROSIVE  RULE 🦠🇬🇭 (@CorrosiveRules) June 4, 2021

Andre Ayew is a free agent now @FCBarcelona since you want everything free why don't you sign him too. — ⓚⓐⓨ👻💫 (@kquame_Image) June 4, 2021

Since Andre Ayew is a free agent now, Barcelona should look sharp ... — Napolian🇬🇭 (@B_e_lle_) June 4, 2021

Barca go sign Andre Ayew. — Mr. Sterling (@Sterr_ling) June 4, 2021

Wouldn’t be bad if Arsenal go in for this talented young Champ, Andre Ayew to strengthen their squad for next season’s premiere league. We love you brother! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/2e4xwaB2nK — MACCONY GH🇬🇭 LFC🔴 (@Maccony_gh) June 4, 2021

Andre Ayew is a Swansea city club legend. They'll surely miss him.



All the best in your next chapter Dede pic.twitter.com/wjjKaTkTKW — LAWRENZO (@IMLAWRENZ0) June 4, 2021

Andre Ayew free agent to Chelsea , Timo to Swansea City, I really think is a very good deal 🔛😂 — Aziz best⚪️ (@AssanAbdulAziz1) June 4, 2021

Andre Ayew at this point of his career should be playing ucl football no lie. — AREA BOY (@KwesiHOLON) June 4, 2021

If not for Andre Ayew unnecessary clapping 👏 in matches ahh, like Swansea City would have won their last match for promotion into the premier league pic.twitter.com/WelK2zJOOn — Pr3sident Obama (@IsaacObama5) June 4, 2021

Andre Ayew should sign for Real Tamale United. (RTU) — 🇬🇭 Mayor Of Tamale (@MataayaMc) June 4, 2021

Thank God Andre Ayew is leaving the Championship. — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) June 4, 2021

Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu at the wings with Andy Kumi upfront. 6-0 against Medeama surely — Clinton Al-harazi Eleto (@ClintonSpel) June 4, 2021

Please @HeartsOfOakGH sign Andre Ayew — Din-Nani Opty (@OptyDin) June 4, 2021