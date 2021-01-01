Fan View: 'Atletico Madrid will Partey hard tonight' - Africans celebrate new La Liga champions

Diego Simeone's men completed a comeback win at Valladolid to win the Spanish top-flight crown

Football enthusiasts across the continent have taken to social media to celebrate Atletico Madrid after their dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid sealed their La Liga triumph on Saturday.

After going down 1-0 at the break, Angel Correa and Luis Suarez's goals in the 57th and 67th minutes respectively turned the game around and sealed the crucial three points for the visitors.

The victory might come as joy for Arsenal’s Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey who played three league matches for Diego Simeone's side before his switch to the Premier League.

Partey might get a winners' medal in Spain but his Arsenal team is struggling to qualify for European competition next season as they sit ninth on the English top-flight standings.

Congratulations Atletico Madrid!!!!



Deserved champions — Yemmy (@yemmmyojo) May 22, 2021

This life no balance. Imagine T.Partey moving to Arsenal and that's the year Atleti carry the league after a long wait. Congrats to Atletico Madrid and Cholo Simeone! Felicidades RojiBlancos! — Owo 'Tico' Stephen (@owoski83) May 22, 2021

YES!!!! Congratulations to Atletico Madrid🎉🎊🎊 they are more than the worthy champions of La Liga 2020/2021 season.🏆🏆🏆

Simeone's Army has won the league again after 7 years.🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/x4SICSq9xj — 🛡⭕Kc Superion Mercenary ⭕🛡 (@kc_mercy) May 22, 2021

The Stone the builders - Barcelona - rejected.



Has become the Chief Corner Stone for Atletico Madrid.



Luiz Suarez is a legend - did it with Liverpool, proved his worth at Barcelona and now leads Atletico Madrid to the #LaLiga Title. pic.twitter.com/TTQr06WuFw — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) May 22, 2021

To think Barcelona sold Suarez to Atletico

Now, who wins the #LaLiga ?😅 — Femi Babafemi (@bafem_) May 22, 2021

Luis Suarez was destined to seal the League for Atletico Madrid!



Poetic! 🖤⚽️✊👊 — BARON EL'SAMA (@sama_on_point) May 22, 2021

So Happy for Atletico — Dee🍷🚀 (@oladot__) May 22, 2021

If you are having a bad day just remember that Thomas Partey left Atletico madrid for arsenal

💀 😂 — Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 22, 2021

For Suarez sake, May Atletico win the league. So Barca can learn how not to treat a player badly.😌 — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) May 22, 2021

Griezzman left atletico to play with Messi and win the UCL while Thomas partey left to arsenal finishing 8th on the table 💀🤡 — Ovie (@_kingvik) May 22, 2021

Partey leaves Atletico Madrid and they win the La Liga. Coincidence? — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 22, 2021

Luis Suarez, Barcelona's rejected stone becomes Atletico Madrid's chief cornerstone in a title winning season at first attempt. Never look down on anyone. — Maduawuchi Chukwura Obialo (@i_am_maduawuchi) May 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid do deserve the title. They could have won it earlier but rather chose the hard way giving Real Madrid and Barcelona fans false hope, the hope that kills. Cholo's men finished stronger and stayed focused in the end. Congrats Atletico Madrid — Okwunalu NnewiMan Uche (@Stayaway115) May 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid gave us a scare but they are the CHAMPIONS of Spain 🏆. Truly deserved as they have led since 14th week.



Fitting that the rejected stone Suarez scored the winning goal, still can't believe Barca sold him to a rival. Congratulations to them. #LaLiga #ATM — GoddyWalker Esq 🇳🇬 (@ogar_godwin) May 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid will Partey hard tonight. Congrats to Suarez and Toreirra — kachy (@Kachy_ihcaK) May 22, 2021

Congratulations Atletico. Well deserved. — the.eniola.alesin (@ennyorlahalesh) May 22, 2021

Congratulations new La Liga Champions for 2020/2021 season Atletico Madrid @atletienglish and what a fight Real Madrid also put up down to the final seconds. — Adeyinka Oyedele (@Yinkasports) May 22, 2021

Congratulations to Atletico Madrid and Suarez on winning the la liga

Suarez proof them wrong — Tbolton🚨🛑 (@ObitayoTaiwo) May 22, 2021

Got dumped by Barcelona and scored the goal that gave Atletico the Title...we were the team he hated the most....Thank You Luis Suarez pic.twitter.com/NhdNdJcbbt — 📝Ayomide💰 (@OjediranAyo) May 22, 2021

Ronaldo Koeman said Luis Suarez was no longer good enough for Barcelona and he sold him to Atletico Madrid.

Few months later and Luiz Suarez wins the La liga with Atletico Madrid.

"revenge is a dish best served cold"

Congratulations Atletico Madrid!

Congratulations Luis Suarez! — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) May 22, 2021

Griezmann left Atletico Madrid and they won the league

Hazard won the league with Madrid last season

I know who I rather have 🤣👍🏽 — Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 22, 2021

Congratulations to Atletico Madrid, a well deserved victory 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽!!



New Laliga Champions 🏆 — IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 22, 2021

Just so you know Luis Suarez, was the man that Barcelona humiliated out the Club, Atletico welcome him gave him food and wiped away his tears and in turn he gave them the league title. Lille| Varene Simeone Vinicius La Liga pic.twitter.com/09taqnxiPO — KingLinah👑 (@LinaTrends) May 22, 2021