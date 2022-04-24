'Still got a few tricks' - Fabregas says he 'felt good' in first game in seven months amid retirement reports

Cesc Fabregas has shared footage of his return to the pitch with Monaco as the former Spain international continues to work his way back from injury.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star has been beset by issues this term, including a hamstring problem and a bout of coronavirus, seriously hampering his season.

But, amid speculation over his retirement, he returned to action on Saturday by playing for Monaco's second team against Aubagne before being replaced.

What has Fabregas said upon his return?

Taking to Twitter to showcase his return to the pitch, the former Chelsea midfielder showcased a video featuring his recognisable talents with a caption heralding his comeback.

"Didn’t play for a few months but felt good yesterday [with] the 45’ I played," the Spaniard wrote.

"Still got a few tricks here and there!"

Will Fabregas retire this summer?

Across a storied career that has brought him a clean sweep of English domestic honours through his time with the Gunners and the Blues, plus global success in the Club World Cup with Barca and the World Cup with Spain, the veteran is likely approaching the final years of his career.

But whether he will call time on his career remains to be seen. Though he has been plagued by injuries since arriving at Monaco, the 34-year-old's determination to continue means he could well have gas in the tank left.

However, with a contract set to expire this summer, it may well be that he has to find a new club to finish his career with if he intends to prolong it.

