Newcastle fans complained over of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday, which the FA will investigate.

The Football Association is set to investigate reports of overcrowding at Hillsbrough during the FA Cup third-round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

Newcastle fans have complained on social media about overcrowding and a lack of stewarding around the Leppings Lane End of the stadium during Saturday's match.

The stand is where a total of 97 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed during a crush in the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989.

Newcastle took 4,500 fans to Sheffield Wednesday for the game which resulted in a shock 2-1 win for the hosts against Eddie Howe's side.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust has collected report from supporters at the ground and will make them available to the official investigation.

Newcastle MP Chi Onwurah has called the situation at the ground "unacceptable" and will ask the government to take action.

"34 years from the Hillsborough disaster at the same ground and same end - this is unacceptable. No fan should ever be subject to overcrowding and safety risks when attending a football match," he wrote on Twitter. "Today, I will be asking the govt. what actions they are taking in light of these events."

Sheffield Wednesday's victory sent the team into the fourth round of the competition and the face another home tie, this time against Fleetwood Town.