Chelsea boost as FA decide to take no further action over accusation that Raheem Sterling threw missile into Tottenham crowd

After Chelsea's Raheem Sterling was accused of hurling a missile at the Tottenham fans, the FA have decided not to take any further action.

Sterling accused in 4-1 win over Spurs

Accused of throwing missile at Spurs fans

FA clear winger in investigation

WHAT HAPPENED? The accusation came after celebrations in front of home supporters following Chelsea's thrilling 4-1 Premier League victory against their London rivals on Monday, when they equalised. Cole Palmer placed his finger to his lips after he tucked in a penalty. Shortly after, something seemed to be thrown from the crowd at Chelsea players, hitting Palmer before supposedly being tossed back by Sterling. However, match officials were unable to witness anything during the incident. After reviewing the situation, the FA has concluded that the 28-year-old does not need to face charges as per The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident took place during a chaotic game between Chelsea and nine-men Tottenham. Apart from red cards for Spurs duo Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, referee Michael Oliver oversaw five disallowed goals and a handful of VAR disputes.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will once again face off against league leaders, this time, Manchester City on Sunday, November 12.