''F*ck that guy!' - Herbers slams 'pathetic' Inter Miami star Higuain

Chicago Fire forward Fabian Herbers slammed Gonzalo Higuain, saying that the Inter Miami star is "destructive" due to his negative body language.

Herbers' Fire faced Higuain's Miami in their respective MLS openers, with both starting in the eventual scoreless draw.

And, speaking on his show, the Zee Soccer Podcast, Herbers bashed the former Real Madrid and Juventus star for being, in his opinion, a bad leader.

What was said

"F*ck that guy, man," Herbers said. "This guy is so pathetic. Obviously, he's a presence on the field and every time a teammate of his makes a wrong pass or something or doesn't pass the ball exactly to him, he's just standing there looking in a negative mood.

"His body language is just terrible. I wouldn't want to be a teammate of his. I'm over it. F*ck that guy. I want nothing, no part of it.

He added: "In the first game already, he's so negative, so destructive, so negative towards your own teammates who you're supposed to try to help.

"You're supposed to lift them up, supposed to make them better as a leader, as a DP, and I think it's going to be a long season for Miami and Higuain as well if that continues. Every time there's a missed pass he's just rolling his eyes and absolutely shockingly negative."

Herbers' cohost, D.C. United star Julian Gressel, agreed with his sentiment.

"That feeling of having your leader, your captain have that type of body language and reaction towards young teammates, guys that haven't played a ton of minutes in MLS because of the budget problems and that stuff, that's definitely a red flag for me as well," Gressel said.

"I don't like to lead that way and I don't think a good captain leads that way."

Higuain in MLS

The Argentinian star made the move to MLS in 2020 and has scored 13 goals in 40 games.

Since joining the league, Inter Miami have failed to live up to expectations and now face an uphill battle this season after being punished for violating roster rules last year.

Next up for Miami is a visit to Austin FC this weekend, with Higuain set to face Herbers' Fire again in December and Gressel's D.C. United in May.

