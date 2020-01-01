Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Schlupp and Kouyate start for Crystal Palace as Liverpool bench Salah

The Eagles have handed starting roles to the African stars as they aim to upset the Reds, who have named their star forward among the substitutions

will slug it out with in Saturday’s Premier League game and have named their squad for the encounter.

Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheikhou Kouyate have been included in Palace starting XI while Mohamed Salah has been dropped to the bench for the Reds.

Eze will be making his ninth league start for the Eagles in the encounter after his scintillating performances since his arrival at the club from Championship side Queens Park .

The midfielder won the November Player of the Season and his strike against was also adjudged as the best goal from the Eagles in the month under review.

The Anglo-Nigerian has formed a fine partnership with Zaha, who has also been in blistering form for Palace, having scored seven goals and provided two assists in the current campaign.

The international will be starting his 11th Premier League game in the season for Roy Hodgson’s men.

international Schlupp has also been afforded a starting role along with his compatriot Ayew, following his recent impressive showings for the club.

Schlupp scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Hotspur last weekend and will hope to deliver another eye-catching performance.

Kouyate has played in the defence and midfield for Palace this season and will make his 13th league appearance for the club at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have excluded their star forward and international Salah from the starting lineup.

Jurgen Klopp, however, named international Joel Matip, Guinea midfielder Naby Keita and forward Sadio Mane in the starting XI.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 28 points from 13 games while Crystal Palace are 12th with 18 points from the same number of matches.