Eymael set to take over as Young Africans coach in Tanzania

The former Lidoda Duvha manager is on his way to join the Tanzanian giants after leaving the Venda-based club

Former Black coach Luc Eymael is bound to join Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) just after parting ways with the South African Premier Soccer League ( ) side.

The Belgian manager has confirmed to Goal he is on his way to East Africa and has also revealed were interested in his services.

Eymael also confirmed he has not signed anything as yet but he confirmed he has reached an agreement with the Tanzanian outfit.

“I am at the airport in taking the plane to for Yanga in the next 30 minutes,” Eymael told Goal.

“Nothing is signed as yet, we have agreed on everything but I’m waiting to sign the contract.

“I will go to Zanzibar to watch the game at the tournament.”

The 60-year-old joined the Thohoyandou-based club in September last year but was released from his contract just after Christmas and the club has since appointed Cavin Johnson whilst confirming interest from Usuthu.

“AmaZulu were also interested in me and they asked me to wait until the 12th because they drew yesterday (Wednesday against ),” he revealed.

“I don’t want to wait. If things are not okay in their club, one game cannot change things.”

The experienced manager who also coached and in the South African top-flight took over at Lidoda Duvha after they had won just one of their first six games in the 2019/20 season.

Upon his arrival, the club managed to bag three wins but was axed to become the second coach to leave as he joined Lionel Soccoia.

