EXTRA TIME: Watch Demba Ba’s bizarre announcement as Istanbul Basaksehir player

The 33-year-old was welcomed in an unusual way after joining the Turkish top-flight leaders on a short-term deal

From wearing an owl mask to getting his picture fixed in edited Turkish soap operas, Istanbul Basaksehir have what is arguably the most baffling announcement of the January transfer window.

Demba Ba joined Basaksehir on loan until the end of the season from Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday.

Abdullah Avci's men are nicknamed the Owls and the Senegal forward was made to look like one by wearing the club's orange jersey with an owl mask.

In what seemed to be the announcement video, the former Chelsea and Newcastle United attacker was welcomed as 'the Godfather' followed by scenes from some Turkish soap operas before his face was finally revealed.