EXTRA TIME: Salah, Koulibaly and many African players respect Eid al-Adha

African players joined their loved ones and supporters in marking the Islamic holy day on Sunday

African stars joined Muslims all over the world in celebrating Eid-al-Adha by sharing their best wishes and prayers on social media.

Players including 's Mohamed Salah, 's Hakim Ziyech, 's Kalidou Koulibaly, 's Mahmoud Trezeguet, Bursaspor's Shehu Abdullahi joined in.

On Sunday, the players took time off their football duties to be with their families.

"Every year and everyone is fine .. Eid is happy for all of us," Salah tweeted.

كل عام والجميع بخير.. عيد أضحى سعيد علينا كلنا — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 11, 2019

Eid Mubarak 💖💖. Taqabalallahu minna wa minkum.



I congratulate you all for witnessing this beautiful day, let's show love to ourselves and unite as a country 🇳🇬.



May this Eid bring more blessings, joy and everlasting happiness to our dear country 🇳🇬.



I Love You All!!! 🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/1s6hDOLWoA — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) August 11, 2019

Happy Eid Ul Adha to all ummah🙏❤️💯. Don’t forget to visit the grave to pray for the gone souls🙏🤲🏻😢#Eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/3fJ10MFjyC — lion 16 (@fataud1) August 11, 2019

كل عام وأنتم بخير. عيد سعيد Eid Mubarak — Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) August 11, 2019

I wish all my Muslim brothers a happy Eid Mubarak... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Z7IfgpFJ5 — Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) August 11, 2019

"Every year, the Islamic nation is fine Eid Mubarak to everyone, God willing," Trezeguet tweeted.

كل عام والأمة الاسلاميه بخير عيد مبارك على الجميع يارب ان شاء الله🤲 — Trezeguet (@Trezeguet) August 11, 2019

"I wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters a merry Aid al-Adha. Love," Koulibaly tweeted.