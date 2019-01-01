EXTRA TIME: Nigeria reacts to Super Eagles picking up Afcon 2019 bronze

The Super Eagles maintained their impressive winning record in third-placed matches

beat 1-0 in the (Afcon) third-place game at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Odion Ighalo scored the only goal of the match early on in the 3rd minute. This turned out to be his fifth goal of the competition, strengthening his chances of winning the Golden Boot.

Adam Ounas or Sadio Mane will need to score a hat-trick to overtake Ighalo in the final.

Here's how Twitter reacted, with many Nigerians claiming that it wasn't a bad campaign after all.

Phew! What a stressful thing to do, I can't keep up, my heart has been racing

Nice job super eagles, my night is made. #TUNNGR 0-1 — I bake cakes😍 (@Tolulopefikemi) July 17, 2019

Not a bad tournament so to say. Up Super Eagles. — Khotepo (@khotepo) July 17, 2019

FT : Tunisia 🇹🇳 0-1 Nigeria 🇳🇬

⚽ Odion Ighalo 3'



Ighalo's early goal is the only difference as the Super Eagles finish 3rd for a record 8th time. #AFCON2019 #TUNNGA — Baojis®™ (@ojobabatundeiso) July 17, 2019

Congrats super Eagles on your Bronze talu nchala😜😛.. At all at all a winsh. 😏 — Ebuka Nwata love&(The kanary band)💕❤❤ (@ebukakanary1) July 17, 2019

#TUNNGA The result of this litmus test is positive.



It can therefore be deduced that, the all green home jersey of the Super Eagles, as it were, is jinxed🙄 https://t.co/cYv3qrfTGv — ST (@samuelandsamuel) July 17, 2019

Yet another bronze medal for the #SuperEagles. Not a bad journey but hope lessons have been learnt? We move forward #SoarSuperEagles #TotalAFCON2019 — Ayomide (@AyoSobanke) July 17, 2019

Baba for the third position @NGSuperEagles. This is the Eight time in African football history that we would be occupying that unbefitting position despite #GiantofAfrica claim. All in all #Congratulations to d #SuperEagles. Special commendation to d highest goal scorer, #Ighalo. — Justice Advocate (@OlanrewajuSays) July 17, 2019

Odion Ighalo becomes the first Nigerian to score 5 goals in Afcon competition since Rashidi yekini in 1994 — Lawal Oluwapelumi (@peluminoni) July 17, 2019

The race for #AFCON2019 top scorer:



Ighalo: 5 goals

Mane: 3 goals

Mahrez: 3 goals — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) July 17, 2019

We missed the Antelope but caught the Rabbit!



Congratulations to the Super duper Eagles of Nigeria!



Congratulations Odion Ighalo with 5 goals & fastest goal so far at #AFCON2019



3rd out of 24 Teams is a great feat!

🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGR #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/LwS1p8z6Qf — Demikhay 🇳🇬🔥🔥 (@infonaija_247) July 17, 2019

I just remembered all the people that abused ighalo when he missed goals at the worldcup. 😂 #TUNNGR #TotalAFCON2019 — rho (@mmaadiagha) July 17, 2019

Bruv, that Ighalo's goal was brutal, could hear the clash of bones. — Sarri's Legacy (@SilkyPulisic) July 17, 2019

We finished 3rd at AFCON 2019. Would rate us 6/10 for our performance at this tournament. Ighalo, Etebo, Omeruo Our best players, Mikel is going to announce his retirement from international football, going to be his last tournament with us surely. We move on from here!! #NGATUN — Akinte Oluwasegun (@AKINTESEGUN) July 17, 2019

Ighalo u made history 5 goals at #AFCON2019 now u are in the class of the greates.💪💪💪💪💪 — Ruth Tilley Gyado (@ruthtilleygyado) July 17, 2019

Dear Ighalo,

You were as Wonderful as you have ever been. Thank you for scoring those five goals you are one of the best strikers to blaze our country. Thank you. As for the Golden Boot. It's already in your cabinet. See you another time

From,

Concerned Nigerians#TUNNGA — United Forever (@ObyAgomuo) July 17, 2019

Odion Ighalo won the highest goal scorer in a competition that salah, mane and mahrez was involved in, wonderful #TUNNGR — TUNDE (@nicefrancis007) July 17, 2019

After watching Tunisia and highlights, Senegal can't play shit. And didn't deserve their first goal if not for ekong's own goal. If it had ended in penalty, we would have won. And we would have put Senegal in their place #TUNNGR #ighalo #uzoho #kalu #AFCON2019 — Tracey (@daniediabasi) July 17, 2019