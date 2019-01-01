Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Nigeria reacts to Super Eagles picking up Afcon 2019 bronze

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The Super Eagles maintained their impressive winning record in third-placed matches

Nigeria beat Tunisia 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) third-place game at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Odion Ighalo scored the only goal of the match early on in the 3rd minute. This turned out to be his fifth goal of the competition, strengthening his chances of winning the Golden Boot.

Adam Ounas or Sadio Mane will need to score a hat-trick to overtake Ighalo in the final.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Here's how Twitter reacted, with many Nigerians claiming that it wasn't a bad campaign after all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close