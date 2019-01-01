Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune, PSL stars and the media react to Bafana Bafana's first Afcon 2019 win

Backpagepix
The South African national team is back in contention to progress to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Bafana Bafana beat Namibia 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.

The winning goal came from a Bongani Zungu header where Namibia's defenders left the South African player wide open to score from a corner.

The South African media were not impressed with this Bafana performance, criticising their stuttering build-up play, making heavy weather of the Namibians.

We also take a look at a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) star player's reaction to Bafana's win.

Finally, from before the game there's a video of the team's arriving at the stadium, including South Africa singing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

