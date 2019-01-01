EXTRA TIME: Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Pepe star in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The Ligue 1 stars have had their ratings boosted in the biggest football video gaming platform after their impressive displays over the weekend

star Ismaila Sarr and winger Nicolas Pepe have been included in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The African duo earned their spots in the star-studded squad after helping their teams secure crucial wins in the French top-flight over the weekend.

On Sunday, Pepe scored the only goal, his 18th Ligue 1 goal of the season, as Lille saw off Saint-Etienne to extend their lead at second place.

The Cote d'Ivoire international was rewarded with a boosted overall stats of 87 and he joins 's James Rodriguez, 's Julian Brandt and 's Lucas Biglia in the midfield.

Coming off from his effort in Rennes 3-1 win over Arsenal last Thursday, Sarr bagged a brace of assists as Julien Stephan's side dispatched in Sunday's league outing.

His contributions earned him an improved overall rating of 81 and a place on the bench with 's Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Benoit Costil.