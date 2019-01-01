EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Cameroon's winning start in Afcon 2019

If anyone was worried that all is not well in the Cameroon camp because of financial issues, the team put those concerns to rest in their opening game

beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in a Group F match at the Ismailia Stadium in on Tuesday night.

The underdogs held on for about an hour, until Cameroon got the breakthrough from a corner. Yaya Banana rose up to head home in the 66th minute.

Many fan comments reveal that they are quite curious about Banana's name. Then three minutes later Stephane Bahoken was fortunate that the ball bounced his way for an easy shot close to goal. He made sure the defending champions took a 2-0 lead.

The result will increase Cameroon's s confidence as there is a lot of pressure on Clarence Seedorf's team ,even though they don't have as many star players as some of the other Afcon favourites.

Cameroon have been popular with neutrals ever since they inspired Africa at Italia '90 and from the reactions on Twitter below, we can see that it remains the case.

Why we love the AFCON.

Watch Defending Champions Cameroon 🇨🇲 arriving at the stadium in style. That's why they call them #IndomintableLions#CMRGUI

In Yaounde they say #AllezLesLions pic.twitter.com/GjWfVQmFxv — AFCON NEWS (@AfconN) June 25, 2019

#CofekAFCON Things are gonna be looky, Cameroon doing there thing. pic.twitter.com/dapeTDsil5 — KabarakFinest001 (@KabarakFinest01) June 25, 2019

Cameroon already up 2-0. Sensational 😍😍😍 — Biso na Biso (@biso_____) June 25, 2019

#AllezLesLions have arrived 🔥⚽



Quick-fire goals from Yaya Banana & Stephane Bahoken see Cameroon take a 2-0 lead against Guinea-Bissau with 15 minutes remaining.#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3aolZzCdyO — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 25, 2019

Then Cameroon had this funny kit after that nice sleeveless one! pic.twitter.com/pQcJzyq36K — Apostolo ya bolingo 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) June 25, 2019

Yaya Banana, what a name. Just scored for Cameroon. And Lieke Martens just scored for Holland, reminds me of a pair of shite Doc Martens I had once. — Blah Blah Blah (@old_punky) June 25, 2019

AFRICA can never have RENAISSANCE with the mentality that's has been displayed in the game between Cameroon vs Guinea Bissau. It's a shame that the team wore similar clothes in a game of that magnitude.#AFCON2019 — Maina Gatundu🇰🇪 (@mainawagatundu) June 25, 2019

One guy that scored for #Cameroon is called Banana.... He might go bananas tonight 🤣🤣🤣🤣#AFCON2019 — Mutana ❁ (@bruno_akampa) June 25, 2019

The indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won their first match at the 2019 African Cup of Nations. The lions defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0. Goals scored during the second half of the Match by Yaha Banana and Stephane Bahoken. Zambo Anguissa has been named the Man of the Match.



MMI — Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) June 25, 2019

Congrats to Cameroon for the outstanding performance.

I see you reaching the finals. — Eurafrika (@eurafrika) June 25, 2019

G.Bissau played very well but it seems it was only their defence that was solid. If they want to win a game then the coach needs to strengthen all departments of the team. And Cameroon Chupou Moutin was just a waste in today's game.#EIBAFCON — betty yawson (@yawson_betty) June 25, 2019

This #AFCON2019 shows the African teams are improving.... Possible semi- finalist

Cameroon









Mali#CMRGUI — Essien® (@ClementEssien6) June 25, 2019

My man Seedorf balling with Cameroon pic.twitter.com/vB6XqxpVLQ — Hououin Kyouma ⓭ (@AlessioTackle) June 25, 2019

Cameroon are playing VERY good defending their trophy — rawnak (@fetishzain) June 25, 2019