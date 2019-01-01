EXTRA TIME: Guinea star Naby Keita hits the gym in a bid to recover fully for Afcon

The Syli Nationale captain is hoping to recover in time for the biennial tournament in Egypt, and has taken to the gym to speed up his injury recovery

Naby Keita has taken to the gym as he looks to garner top fitness before the start of the Afcon finals in Eygpt.

The midfielder suffered a groin injury in the first leg of the Red’s semi-final first-leg clash against , ruling him out of the remainder of the just-concluded campaign.

However, after what seemed as an accelerated recovery from an injury that was supposed to last for two months, the 24-year-old was included in Guinea’s provisional squad.

Coach Paul Put will now hope his captain attains full fitness as he looks to trim the 25-man squad to 23 in the coming days.

Having appeared to be ahead of schedule in the race to be fit, Keita isn’t resting on his oars as he has taken to the gym to ensure the right level of fitness before the start of Afcon on June 21.

Guinea are in Group B alongside , Burundi, and Madagascar. The Syli Nationale will take on Eygpt in a friendly game on Sunday, before they battle Madagascar on June 22, in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations.