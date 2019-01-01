EXTRA TIME: Essien and Drogba join Guardiola, Zidane in Fifa 20 Ultimate Team Icons
GettyImages
African legends Michael Essien and Didier Drogba have been included in the newly released Fifa 20 Ultimate Team icons.
The former Chelsea stars join Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Liverpool legends Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, and other football icons in the fresh 14-man selection.
Essien, known for his combative displays in the midfield, enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea alongside Drogba, who scored a number of goals, as they helped the Blues to win their first Uefa Champions League title in 2012, and other domestic honours.
The former Ghana skipper has been given an overall stat of 85, 90 and 87 while the two-time African Footballer of the Year has a rating of 87, 91 and 89.