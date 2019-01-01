EXTRA TIME: African legend Samuel Eto'o returns to Cameroon to put smiles on faces

The four-time African Footballer of the Year was a special guest of the world's football governing body in spreading love to young lads

Former international Samuel returned home to put smiles on young children's faces by making their dream of seeing one of Africa's most decorated footballer come true.

In partnership with Fifa Foundation, Eto'o visited young refugees camped in Yaounde due to the civil unrest in the Central African Republic this week.

From hugs, to mingling and to playing football with the kids, the former and star, unarguably, had a fun-filled return to his home.

Proud of being awarded with this incredible surprise! 👏

These kids really enjoyed an opportunity like that, sharing special moments with an idol like @setoo9 .

"Once in a lifetime" 💪⚽️

Thanks so much to @FIFAcom.https://t.co/uLsZRNIj4P pic.twitter.com/bcbHvEVJb0 — Red Deporte (@RedDeporteONG) March 19, 2019

On Saturday, the 38-year-old would be rooting for the Indomitable Lions as they chase qualification ticket for 2019 with a tie against Comoros at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.