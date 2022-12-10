Explained: Why FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and Netherlands

Both Argentina and the Netherlands face disciplinary action from FIFA after their fiery World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Nations involved in fierce encounter

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against both

Argentina won match in shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides shared 18 cards between them in what was a feisty encounter that went the distance in Lusail. Argentina's Leandro Paredes was bodied by Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk after he booted a ball into the Oranje bench, while the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries was sent off post-match after antagonising the Albiceleste players during the shootout. Rivalries continued long after the final whistle with Lionel Messi calling Wout Weghorst a "fool" mid-interview, words which the Dutch striker has since criticised.

WHY HAVE FIFA OPENED DISCIPLINARY ACTION? With multiple aggravations taking place in Friday's quarter-final, FIFA released a statement explaining that its Disciplinary Committee had opened proceedings against both nations' football federations for "misconduct of players and officials", as well as against Argentina specifically for its failure to maintain "order and security at matches".

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE REACTION: In response to the potential charges, Argentine journalist Gaston Edul rubbished the severity of such proceedings, claiming on Twitter: "No Argentine player is at risk of sanctions. It's false. Whenever there are more than five yellow cards, FIFA opens a file, it is protocol. Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel cannot play against Croatia due to [yellow] card accumulation."