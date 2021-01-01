Ex-Liverpool winger Ibe apologises to Derby fans as he opens up on battle with depression

A man who has struggled for regular playing time since joining the Rams says he has been in "a dark place" over the last few months

Ex- winger Jordon Ibe has apologised to Derby fans while opening up on his battle with depression.

Ibe was touted as one of the brightest young talents in English football in the early stages of his career at Liverpool but he has since dropped down to the Championship with Derby.

Ibe has been unable to get his career back on track at Pride Park, with off-field issues overshadowing his work on the pitch.

Derby revealed that an internal disciplinary investigation into the 25-year-old was taking place in December, which head coach Wayne Rooney confirmed had reached its conclusion earlier this week.

"Yes, that has ended. Obviously, that is something we will keep in-house," the Rams boss told reporters.

Ibe will be cleared to resume training in the coming days, but he has now admitted that he has been dealing with mental health issues which have affected his ability to perform.

"I want to apologise to all my fans around the world," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"I've [found] myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression. It's no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths. I just find things hard, truly.

"I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone around the world. Times are hard in general right now for us all due to this [coronavirus] pandemic. I have the full support from my family and FC.

"I will fix myself and this situation, which I'm 100 percent committed to. Not only for my family, close friends or my beauteous daughter but for me.

"Much love to every single person."

Ibe is unlikely to be involved when Derby continue their latest Championship campaign away at Queens Park on Saturday, but he could be a part of the squad when they take on at Pride Park on January 30.

Liverpool first signed Ibe as a 16-year-old from Wycombe in 2011, and he made his senior debut two years later in a Premier League clash with .

He impressed initially with his raw pace and dribbling ability down the right flank, but ultimately failed to establish himself as a regular in the Reds' starting XI.

He was loaned out to Birmingham and Derby before the Merseyside outfit decided to cash in, with Bournemouth snapping him up for a club-record fee of £15 million ($21m) in 2016.

The former U21 international struggled to live up to that price tag during his four-year stay at the Vitality Stadium, scoring only five goals in 92 appearances across all competitions.

The Cherries decided against offering him a new contract and he left the club in June 2020, and he spent two months as a free agent before signing a two-year contract at Derby.