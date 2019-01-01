Ex-Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko returns to France with Sochaux

Six years after leaving his country of birth, the 33-year-old has returned to play for the second-tier outfit until the end of the season

Former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has joined French Ligue 2 outfit Sochaux for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Mali international joins the Ligue 2 strugglers who are 17th in the table from Hong Kong outfit Kitchee and will hope to use his experience to steer them clear of relegation.

After enjoying success with Valencia, Liverpool and Juventus, Sissoko turned out for PSG in the Ligue 1 before leaving for LaLiga side Levante in 2013.

Article continues below

The 33-year-old had been a free agent since October following the end of his contract in Hong Kong.

His nomadic career has seen him play in several countries including England, Italy, Spain, China, India, Indonesia and Mexico.

He was a key player for Mali at 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and guided them to finish as the third best country in South Africa.