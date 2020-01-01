Ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dladla urges Links to open Denmark doors for South Africans

The retired footballer spent part of his playing career in the Scandinavian country and has some advice for the 21-year-old

Former midfielder Josta Dladla says his good reputation at Danish Superliga side Aarhus GF paved the way for Bafana Bafana fringe player Gift Links to be accepted at the club.

Dladla spent three seasons at Aarhus during his playing career before returning home to join and later on Kaizer Chiefs.

With Links now turning out for the Danish side, Dladla has encouraged the 21-year-old to leave good and lasting impressions that would open doors at the club for other South African footballers.

“It’s important that he carries himself well because that is how the Danish will judge South African players who will follow in his footsteps," Dladla was quoted as saying by Sun Sport.

"If I had given the club issues during my time there, they most likely wouldn’t have taken a chance on any other South African player after me.

“The Danish Superliga is actually a nice league to play in, but isn’t always the easiest. Aarhus are a nice team which always embrace young talent.

"People were looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team, that’s for sure.”

Links joined Aarhus from at the beginning of September 2019 and has been one of their regular players this season.

He has, however, managed just one assist and has scored no goals in 11 league appearances so far this season.

“And Gift was always going to encounter a few hardships but the most important thing was for him not to give up. He needed to take his time and get comfortable, and it will show on the field,” Dladla said.

“Aarhus is a very small city and you do the same things over and over again, which can get lonely and a player can easily get homesick but he needs to stay there and focus on his game.

“He is not the biggest player, but he has been blessed with skill and plenty of pace. He is good at using that speed to trouble defenders.

"Those Scandinavian players are huge and they don’t like people running at them.”

It is not the first time for former Platinum Stars player Links to ply his trade outside .

His first home on foreign soil was a brief stint at Egyptian side Al Assiouty Sport which are now named Pyramids FC.