Ex-Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig emulates David Beckham after recording three assists in LA Galaxy victory

Former Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig emulated David Beckham after recording three assists in the LA Galaxy's 4-1 MLS win over the Colorado Rapids.

  • Spaniard joined LA Galaxy this summer
  • Puig has five assists in first six starts
  • Midfielder matched Beckham & Donovan

WHAT HAPPENED? A brace by Gaston Brugman and a goal each from Raheem Edwards and Javier Hernandez helped the Galaxy return to winning ways after three draws and a defeat in the ongoing MLS season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Puig, who joined the Galaxy on a free transfer from Barca in the summer, set up three of the goals against Colorado, taking his overall haul to five from his first six appearances for the MLS club. He is the first Galaxy player to achieve that feat since Beckham way back in 2008.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old is also the first Galaxy star to record three assists in one game since USMNT legend Landon Donovan in 2014. Puig is thriving in MLS after his acrimonious departure from Camp Nou, which he admitted left him "hurt" in an interview with AS last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR LA GALAXY? LA Galaxy face San Jose Earthquakes in their next MLS fixture on September 25.

