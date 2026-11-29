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Lazio remain top of Serie A. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has hit back at his critics, while his player Davide Frattesi has shared a humorous image with fans.

Davide Frattesi pulled out his smartphone to show Lazio fans his latest Instagram story. The photomontage pairs a brown dog's head with the midfielder's face. Both have their eyes closed and look completely relaxed. Beside them are the number -5 and three dots.

The post has become both a meme and a motto for Lazio this season. After their embarrassing cup exit to second-division Mantova in August, the club were tipped for relegation. They have responded by defiantly collecting points to stay up.

The image shows the so-called 'Cane Salvezza', or "survival dog". Forty points are generally considered enough to stay in the league. Lazio have 35, leaving them just five short.

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Eleven wins in 13 games: Lazio enjoying a remarkable season

"We really didn't expect to be at -5 in November. This season has surpassed even our wildest expectations, especially when you think back to the Mantova game," Frattesi added. "We've recovered, and these wins give us even more momentum, so we don't want to stop now."

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A 2-1 win over Torino on Saturday took Lazio to that new mark. It was their 11th victory in 13 league games this season, alongside two draws. The defeat to the Serie B side in the Coppa Italia on 16 August remains their only loss of the campaign.

Frattesi first unveiled the survival dog in October. Apparently buoyed by a 3-0 win away to record champions Juventus, the 27-year-old set the counter at -21. Things have moved quickly since then.

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Gennaro Gattuso takes a swipe at his critics

Frattesi's coach is, unsurprisingly, less playful and more direct. On Saturday, Gennaro Gattuso took aim at his critics.

"I haven't forgotten what was said at the start of the season," the Milan legend told Gazzetta.it. "Everyone said this team wasn't up to the task and I was an incompetent coach. They said staying up was the only possible goal. And yet here we are."

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If Lazio stay even roughly on course, the survival dog will have retired well before Christmas. Three league games remain this calendar year, and none looks easy. First comes a home match against Atalanta next weekend.

A week later, Lazio face city rivals Roma, who are also enjoying an outstanding season. Strong newly promoted side Frosinone host Lazio on 18 December. Two days before Christmas Eve, Lazio face double winners Inter in the Supercoppa in Milan.