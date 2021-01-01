‘Everyone is welcome, there are no barriers’ – F.C Tokyo superfan

.C Tokyo have partnered with New Balance to launch the ‘You Are Tokyo’ campaign, which is celebrating Japanese football fans in the capital.

The drive marks the launch of the club’s new home and away kits for 2021 and has unearthed passionate supporters across the capital.

And Tokyo native Azusa Onizuru is about as passionate as they get.

“My parents are football fans. I started going to the stadium with my parents when I was in the first grade of elementary school, because it was our local club. That was 20 years ago,” she says of a club that always felt like home.

“It’s a club where you can fit in regardless of gender, age or nationality. Especially in the stands in Tokyo, everything is okay and you are welcome. There are no barriers.”

Azusa has seen it all in the two decades she’s been following club, but one achievement in particular stands out.

“The first major title we won, the Yamazaki Nabisco Cup (J-League Cup) in 2004,” she says.

“The game I remember most that season is the semi-final against Tokyo Verdy, the Tokyo derby.

“We were winning 3-0, but got pegged back before and Lucas scored the winner in extra-time.”

Azusa has lived most her life as a proud FC Tokyo fan and says she will wear the club’s new shirt with pride this year.

“I wear the shirt when I go to the games. It's my basic. I also wear blue and red nails to match the kit, with blue and red earrings,” she admits.

“I thought everyone wanted this uniform with thick stripes for a long time. The away shirt has a beautiful glossy white background and the pinstripes are very intricate in blue and red."

