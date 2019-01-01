'Everyone is entitled to their opinion' - Lindelof shrugs off Mourinho criticism

The defender said he isn't concerned with criticism from his former manager following last week's loss to West Ham

Victor Lindelof shrugged off recent criticism from former manager Jose Mourinho as the defender insists he isn't concerned with the opinions of others.

Mourinho, who managed the defender at Old Trafford for a season-and-a-half after signing him from , was critical of Lindelof's play following a 2-0 defeat to West Ham last weekend.

The Portuguese manager said that he believes that the defender can be "bullied" by attackers and is weak in the air, while adding that there are aspects of the Swede's game that are better than his physical presence.

But Lindelof says he was unaware of that criticism until recently, adding that he isn't bothered by what his former manager had to say.

"For me it has never been a problem, I'm a very easy guy," he told Sky Sports.

"There is always going to be someone talking or someone else. When you play for this club there is always going to be people criticising you and the way you play.

"For me it has never been a problem, even when I play good there is someone criticising me for something. It's part of the job, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

"I'm just trying to do my thing and I don't focus on those things. I didn't even notice, or know about it, before you told me. That's how I live my life and focus on my things."

Lindelof has made six Premier League appearances so far this season as the defender has formed a partnership with summer signing Harry Maguire.

The international signed a new contract with the club earlier this month, committing his future to Manchester United through 2024.

"If you are playing for Manchester United [scrutiny] is part of it. If you do not perform you hear about it, it's quite normal," he said.

"I could see my future here so that's why I signed a new contract - I'm really happy about that. We have a good thing going and I still want to win the big trophies with this club, that has been my goal since I signed."

Manchester United are set to face on Monday before visiting AZ Alkmaar in the .