Everton’s Iwobi ends 15-month Premier League goal drought vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Nigerian star helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men secure an away victory against their hosts in Tuesday’s English topflight encounter

Alex Iwobi ended his Premier League goal drought as defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

The international inspired his team to victory at the Molineux Stadium as Carlo Ancelotti’s team stepped up their bid for the EPL diadem.

Six minutes into the game, James Rodriguez played a crossfield pass to Lucas Digne before sending it back to Iwobi who calmly fired beyond goalkeeper Rui Patricio from 20 yards.

With that strike, the former man has now scored for the first time in 38 English elite division games. The last time he found the net was on September 1, 2019 as laboured to a 3-2 win over at Goodison Park.

The hosts levelled matters through Ruben Neves in the 14th minute. Yerry Mina’s failure to clear Pedro Neto’s corner kick allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri to turn the ball back in the danger area, where the international volleyed past Jordan Pickford from close range.

Victory was sealed for the visitors in the 77th minute after Michael Keane powered home a brilliant header thanks to a cross from Andre Gomes.

Iwobi was in action from start to finish as his club now occupy the fourth position in the log having garnered 32 points from 17 matches – four points adrift of leaders .

Shortly after the game, the Super Eagle took to social media to revel in his side’s win against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side: “ That three point feeling’s so sweet,” he tweeted.

Speaking after the game, manager Ancelotti praised his team’s flexibility in the away triumph.

“Great result. If you win here, you have to have a good performance. We played a good game, we were good defensively, we attacked well with good ideas on the flanks,” the Italian tactician told media after the game.

“After that the game was in the balance, at the end we won thanks to Michael Keane, who scored a fantastic goal.

“We perform better away because at home we don’t have the support of our fans at the moment, which is really important. When we played with 2,000 of our supporters against we won.”

Iwobi would be hoping to take his scoring form to Villa Park where Everton are guests of on Sunday.