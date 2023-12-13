Everton Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Women's League Cup match between Everton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Women's League Cup fixture at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday night.

Having collected 15 points from their nine WSL matches, the Reds occupy fifth position following their 1-1 draw against Bristol City over the weekend, with just three points separating them from the top four.

While Liverpool's league form has been decent, Matthew Beard's side have failed to lay a glove in the FA League Cup group stage, having lost each of their opening three matches.

Fellow City rivals Everton, who occupy seventh position in the WSL table thanks to a recent three-game unbeaten run (W2), are also winless in their two group games as of yet, notably suffering a 7-0 demolition job at the hands of Manchester United last time out.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00pm GMT Venue: Walton Hall Park Location: Walton, Liverpool

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will remain without Lucy Hope and Elise Stenevik, while Martina Piemonte will serve the third and final match of a three-game domestic suspension. Justine Vanhaevermaet and Katrine Veje are fresh injury concerns and will miss out due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

After seeing his side cruise to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United, Everton boss Brian Sorensen could be tempted to name an unchanged lineup for Wednesday's contest.

Everton Ladies possible XI: Brosnan; K. Holmgaard, Finnigan, Veje; Olesen, Bennison, Wheeler, S. Holmgaard; Sorensen, Payne, Snoeijs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsey, Brosnan, Kirby Defenders: Bjorn, Sevecke, Veje, Campbell, Holmgaard, Finnigan, Payne, Stenevik Midfielders: Bennison, Galli, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Aherne, Moe Wold, Hope, Olesen, Clarke, Hart Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Sørensen, Beever-Jones, Bissell, Wilding

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are still unable to call upon the services of Jasmine Matthews, who has missed the last five matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury.

Forward Mia Enderby was unavailable for the Reds' 1-1 draw against West Ham at the weekend after she sustained a concussion while on international duty with England's Under-19 side, but the 18-year-old is expected to return to fold here.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Hinds; Van de Sanden, Holland, Haug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby, Spencer Defenders: Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Fahey, Koivisto, Parry Midfielders: Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Lundgaard Forwards: Lawley, Roman Haug, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Kiernan, Flint, Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/10/23 Liverpool 0-1 Everton FA Women's Super League 25/3/23 Everton 1-1 Liverpool FA Women's Super League 25/9/22 Liverpool 0-3 Everton FA Women's Super League 19/11/20 Everton 1-0 Liverpool WSL Continental Cup Women 17/11/19 Liverpool 0-1 Everton FA Women's Super League

