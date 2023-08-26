Everton vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton and Wolves will both be looking to get their first win of the Premier League season when they meet at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have lost their first two games of the season and will be desperate to get their season on track with a win.
Everton lost their season opener 0-1 to Fulham before suffering a heavy 0-4 loss against Aston Villa in their second game. Wolves had an even more difficult start against Manchester United and they followed that up with another defeat against Brighton.
Both teams will need points in the bag and fans can expect a close fight between the teams. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Everton vs Wolves kick-off time
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm BST
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The game between Everton and Wolves will be played at the Goodison Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Everton vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a cheekbone fracture after colliding with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and will be unavailable against Wolves on Saturday.
Alex Iwobi is out for weeks due to a hamstring injury, joining Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison, and Dwight McNeil in the treatment room. Andre Gomes and new recruit Youssef Chermiti's fitness will be assessed nearer to kickoff.
Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma; Maupay
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Lonergan, Virginia
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Young
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Gomes, Gbamin
|Forwards:
|Gray, Maupay, Cannon, Dobbin, Danjuma
Wolves team news
Portuguese midfielder Nunes is suspended for Sunday's match. Pablo Sarabia is expected to replace Nunes. O'Neil should have a full squad available for Saturday, with Wolves currently reporting no injuries.
Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina, Neto; Cunha, Hwang
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, King
|Defenders:
|Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Dawson, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Hodge
|Forwards:
|Silva, Neto, Podence, Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Sarabia
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2023
|Wolves 1 - 1 Everton
|Premier League
|December 2022
|Everton 1 - 2 Wolves
|Premier League
|March 2022
|Everton 0 - 1 Wolves
|Premier League
|November 2021
|Wolves 2 - 1 Everton
|Premier League
|May 2021
|Everton 1 - 0 Wolves
|Premier League