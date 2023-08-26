Everton vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton and Wolves will both be looking to get their first win of the Premier League season when they meet at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have lost their first two games of the season and will be desperate to get their season on track with a win.

Everton lost their season opener 0-1 to Fulham before suffering a heavy 0-4 loss against Aston Villa in their second game. Wolves had an even more difficult start against Manchester United and they followed that up with another defeat against Brighton.

Both teams will need points in the bag and fans can expect a close fight between the teams. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Goodison Park

The game between Everton and Wolves will be played at the Goodison Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a cheekbone fracture after colliding with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and will be unavailable against Wolves on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi is out for weeks due to a hamstring injury, joining Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison, and Dwight McNeil in the treatment room. Andre Gomes and new recruit Youssef Chermiti's fitness will be assessed nearer to kickoff.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma; Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Lonergan, Virginia Defenders: Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Young Midfielders: Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Gomes, Gbamin Forwards: Gray, Maupay, Cannon, Dobbin, Danjuma

Wolves team news

Portuguese midfielder Nunes is suspended for Sunday's match. Pablo Sarabia is expected to replace Nunes. O'Neil should have a full squad available for Saturday, with Wolves currently reporting no injuries.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina, Neto; Cunha, Hwang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Dawson, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Hodge Forwards: Silva, Neto, Podence, Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Sarabia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Wolves 1 - 1 Everton Premier League December 2022 Everton 1 - 2 Wolves Premier League March 2022 Everton 0 - 1 Wolves Premier League November 2021 Wolves 2 - 1 Everton Premier League May 2021 Everton 1 - 0 Wolves Premier League

