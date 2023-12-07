Everton vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Thursday. These two teams are at two ends of the league table, with Newcastle sitting in sixth place and Everton struggling in 18th.

Everton are on a decent run of form, having lost only once in their last six matches. They will be hoping to put on a good show in front of the home crowd when Newcastle visit.

Newcastle have bounced back after a shock defeat against Bournemouth a few weeks ago. They have won two games and held PSG to a draw in the last three outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: December 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park

The match between Everton and Newcastle United will be played at the Goodison Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

Everton vs Newcastle will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be available on the clubs' YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton's striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is facing uncertainty due to a calf problem, and a decision on his availability will be made closer to kickoff. However, Amadou Onana, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli continue their rehabilitation.

Seamus Coleman, after spending seven months recovering from a knee injury, has been an unused substitute in Everton's last two games. He is now in contention for a start at right-back,

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are facing a significant blow with Nick Pope's shoulder dislocation, ruling him out for four to five months. As a result, Martin Dubravka is set to be the regular goalkeeper until the January transfer window.

The injury list for Newcastle includes Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes, and Javi Manquillo.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/23 Everton 1 - 4 Newcastle United Premier League 20/10/22 Newcastle United 1 - 0 Everton Premier League 18/03/22 Everton 1 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League 09/02/22 Newcastle United 3 - 1 Everton Premier League 30/01/21 Everton 0 - 2 Newcastle United Premier League

Useful links