Everton vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Thursday. These two teams are at two ends of the league table, with Newcastle sitting in sixth place and Everton struggling in 18th.
Everton are on a decent run of form, having lost only once in their last six matches. They will be hoping to put on a good show in front of the home crowd when Newcastle visit.
Newcastle have bounced back after a shock defeat against Bournemouth a few weeks ago. They have won two games and held PSG to a draw in the last three outings.
Everton vs Newcastle kick-off time
|Date:
|December 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7.30pm GMT
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The match between Everton and Newcastle United will be played at the Goodison Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Everton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams
Everton vs Newcastle will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be available on the clubs' YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Everton's striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is facing uncertainty due to a calf problem, and a decision on his availability will be made closer to kickoff. However, Amadou Onana, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli continue their rehabilitation.
Seamus Coleman, after spending seven months recovering from a knee injury, has been an unused substitute in Everton's last two games. He is now in contention for a start at right-back,
Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young
|Midfielders:
|Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti
Newcastle team news
Newcastle are facing a significant blow with Nick Pope's shoulder dislocation, ruling him out for four to five months. As a result, Martin Dubravka is set to be the regular goalkeeper until the January transfer window.
The injury list for Newcastle includes Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes, and Javi Manquillo.
Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Isak
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/04/23
|Everton 1 - 4 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|20/10/22
|Newcastle United 1 - 0 Everton
|Premier League
|18/03/22
|Everton 1 - 0 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|09/02/22
|Newcastle United 3 - 1 Everton
|Premier League
|30/01/21
|Everton 0 - 2 Newcastle United
|Premier League