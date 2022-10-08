Everton vs Manchester United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Red Devils take on an Everton team that has not lost in seven matches

Manchester United are looking to bounce back from last week's humiliation when they visit Everton on Sunday. The Red Devils were trounced 6-3 by Manchester City last week and got back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

But Erik ten Hag's men will be out to make a statement by overcoming a Toffees team on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Everton vs Manchester United latest odds

United are the favourites to get another victory this week with bet365 offering odds of 21/20 (2.05).

The home team are the underdogs at 13/5 (3.6) and the draw is available at 5/2 (3.5).

Everton vs Manchester United first goal scorer odds

Although he was left on the bench for last week's match and has started just one of his six Premier League appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo is the favourite to get the first goal of this game at 15/4 (4.75).

Anthony Martial, who chipped in with two goals against City last week, is priced at 6/1 (7.0) to break the deadlock, the same price as Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs Manchester United preview

United could welcome back Raphael Varane for this game as he has recovered from an ankle injury, but Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are all still out for the visitors.

The Red Devils have won two and lost two of their last four matches in all competitions, with last week's trouncing at City particularly embarrassing.

That leaves them sixth in the table heading into their eighth game of the season and nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Everton, meanwhile, are just two points behind Sunday's visitors as they have avoided defeat in their last seven matches. The Toffees won each of their last two games against West Ham and Southampton.

Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend are all out for the hosts but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to feature.

Everton vs Manchester United tips and predictions

United are the favourites to win and at odds of 21/20 (2.05) they look worth a gamble, but the more adventurous bet of the visitors to win half-time/full-time at odds of 12/5 (3.4) may be worth a punt.