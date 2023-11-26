Everton vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton host Manchester United in what promises to be a raucous atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Confidence was high in the Toffees' camp heading into the November international break after a 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace put them eight points clear of 18th-placed Sheffield United.

However, lightning struck them during the international break as it was confirmed that Everton had been docked 10 points for breaching one of the Premier League's financial rules. The Toffees are going to appeal their punishment as their sanctions do admittedly feel pretty harsh.

The ruling has probably come at the wrong time for an out-of-sorts Manchester United side, who travel to face a Goodison Park crowd fuelled by a sense of injustice as Sean Dyche's side attempts to respond to off-field turmoil with a surprise win to lift them out of the relegation zone by the end of the week.

Everton vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park Location: Liverpool, England

The Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Key midfielder Amadou Onana was forced to leave the Belgium camp over the international break, causing a big worry for Everton boss Sean Dyche, who will also have to make do without long-term absentees Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, and Andre Gomes for Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Man Utd team news

Manchester United have a number of injury absentees, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez among those sidelined. There are still question marks over the availability of Jonny Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, both of whom will be assessed late before the game.

Despite suffering a groin injury on international duty, Andre Onana should be fit to feature at Goodison Park in some capacity, but Rasmus Hojlund and returning left-back Luke Shaw may not be risked until next week's must-win Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/4/23 Manchester United 2-0 Everton Premier League 7/1/23 Manchester United 3-1 Everton FA Cup 9/10/22 Everton 1-2 Manchester United Premier League 9/4/22 Everton 1-0 Manchester United Premier League 2/10/21 Manchester United 1-1 Everton Premier League

