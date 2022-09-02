Everton vs Liverpool: Predictions, betting odds & tips

The Reds are big favourites to get the victory at Goodison Park this weekend

Liverpool are looking for a third consecutive Premier League win on Saturday when they come up against local rivals Everton. The Reds recovered from a rough start to the season by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 before getting the better of Newcastle in midweek.

Everton, on the other hand, are out to spring a surprise by claiming a first league victory at the expense of Jurgen Klopp's team.

Everton vs Liverpool latest odds

Liverpool are unsurprisingly the favourites to get the three points, with bet365 offering odds of 2/5 (1.4) for an away win.

Everton are the underdogs as they are still winless after five matches and can be backed at odds of 6/1 (7.0) while the draw is priced at 15/4 (4.75).

Everton vs Liverpool first goal scorer

Mohamed Salah has gone two games without a goal for the Reds and will be out to end that drought here. He can be backed at 7/2 (4.5) to open the scoring at Goodison Park. Team-mate Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, is available at 4/1 (5.0) to break the deadlock in his first game back since serving a suspension.

Everton star Neal Maupay is priced at 11/1 (12.0) to get the first goal, while co-star Anthony Gordon is 14/1 (15.0) to strike first.

Everton vs Liverpool preview

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina are all missing for the hosts because of injury.

However, new signing Neal Maupay may finally make his debut after missing the match against Leeds.

The returning Idrissa Gueye may also make an appearance for the Toffees.

Darwin Nunez is available for the visitors once again following his suspension, while loan signing Arthur could make his debut.

Jordan Henderson is sidelined with a hamstring issue he sustained in the match against Newcastle.

Everton vs Liverpool tips and predictions

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Everton the last time these two sides met and they look good value for another significant win. Backing them to win with a -1 handicap at 1/1 (2.0) looks worth the risk.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Everton vs Liverpool UK TV details

Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on BT Sport.

Liverpool win -1 at 1/1 (2.0) for a 2.5pt stake with bet365