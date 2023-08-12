This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Fulham in their first Premier League game of the new season at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

The upcoming match is a clash between two teams with contrasting fortunes last season. Everton escaped relegation and finished 17th in the Premier League while Fulham ended the season in 10th place.

Everton will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing season and will be hoping to start the new campaign with a win. Fulham will be looking to make an immediate impact in the Premier League and will be hoping to start with a win against Everton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Fulham kick-off time

Date:August 12, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm BST
Venue:Goodison Park

The game between Everton and Fulham will be played at the Goodison Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The Everton vs Fulham fixture will be not shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the official club channels after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Arnaut Danjuma, who sat out last week's pre-season match due to a minor injury, has returned to training. Dominic Calvert-Lewin may need more game time to reach peak fitness but he is expected to feature.

Aside from the duo, Dwight McNeil's ankle ligament injury will keep him out for weeks and Seamus Coleman's knee rehab and Dele's recovery setback make them unavailable against Fulham.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Young; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; Iwobi, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Lonergan, Virginia
Defenders:Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Young
Midfielders:Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Gomes, Gbamin
Forwards:Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Maupay, Cannon, Dobbin, Danjuma

Fulham team news

Fulham will be without influential midfielder Joao Palhinha due to a shoulder injury sustained in pre-season.

Mitrovic's absence is expected as he seeks a transfer away from the club and that should open the door for Raul Jimenez to potentially make his debut.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodák, Leno, Wickens
Defenders:Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Kongolo, Mbabu, Bassey
Midfielders:Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Pereira, Palhinha, Lukic, Francois, Harris, Knockaert
Forwards:Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinícius, Muniz, Stansfield, Jiménez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15 April 2023Everton 1 - 3 FulhamPremier League
29 October 2022Fulham 0 - 0 EvertonPremier League
15 February 2021Everton 0 - 2 FulhamPremier League
22 November 2020Fulham 2 - 3 EvertonPremier League
13 April 2019Fulham 2 - 0 EvertonPremier League

