Everton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton are set to face a struggling Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have only won one out of their seven league matches so far this season. They will be hoping to add more wins to the bag to avoid a repeat of last season's end-of-season struggle for survival.

They will be up against Bournemouth whose form has been worse. They are still waiting to pick up their first win of the season and it may be difficult to end that run against Everton away from home. Their last outing was a heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Goodison Park

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch and stream in the UK. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton have a few players unavailable for various reasons. While Dele Alli continues to recover from a groin injury and Seamus Coleman grapples with a knee problem, Andre Gomes' calf issue remains uncertain.

In addition to these absentees, Idrissa Gueye was substituted at halftime during the defeat to Luton last weekend but that may well have been a tactical change.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto, Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Godfrey, Brathwaite, Mykolenko, Keane, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Danjnuma, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin, Beto, Chermiti

Bournemouth team news

Tyler Adams suffered a significant setback in his recovery from a thigh issue just before the Arsenal match. Unfortunately, Andoni Iraola acknowledges that the American midfielder will be sidelined for an extended period.

Emiliano Marcondes, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, and Chris Mepham are all unavailable due to injuries. On a slightly more positive note, Dominic Solanke had recuperated from a knock in time to lead the line against Arsenal.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Everton 1 - 0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League November 2022 AFC Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton Premier League November 2022 AFC Bournemouth 4 - 1 Everton Carabao Cup July 2020 Everton 1 - 3 AFC Bournemouth Premier League September 2019 AFC Bournemouth 3 - 1 Everton Premier League

