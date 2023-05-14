Everton vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Man City, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Everton are set to host Manchester City in a crucial Premier League game at Goodison Park on Sunday.

League leaders Manchester City are currently just one point above Arsenal and will aim to extend their lead at the top with a win in Merseyside.

Despite a convincing performance against Brighton last week which saw them clinch the clash 5-1, Everton are in no position to be complacent as they are still in danger of getting demoted from the league. They are currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Man City kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm BST Venue: Goodison Park

How to watch Everton vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on (Sky Sports Main Event) and available to stream live online through (Sky Go App and website).

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will continue to miss the services of Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey and Ruben Vinagre due to injuries.

Sean Dyche is unlikely to make any changes in the starting lineup that thrashed Brighton in their last game.

Everton probable XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic Defenders: Tarkowski, Mina, Coady, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Man City team news

The only player Pep Guardiola could miss for this clash is Dutch defender Nathan Ake who picked up a thigh injury against Leeds United last weekend. Ake missed the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League and remains doubtful for Sunday's clash.

Keeping in mind their midweek Champions League second-leg tie against Los Blancos, Guardiola could make several changes in the lineup that started in their last two games.

Man City probable XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden Forwards: Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City have won four out of their last five matches against Everton while one game ended in a tie.

Date Match Competition 31/12/2022 Manchester City 1-1 Everton Premier League 26/2/2022 Everton 0-1 Manchester City Premier League 21/11/2021 Manchester City 3-0 Everton Premier League 23/5/2021 Manchester City 5-0 Everton Premier League 20/3/2021 Everton 0-2 Manchester City FA Cup

