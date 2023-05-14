This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Ritabrata Banerjee
Everton Pickford Manchester City Haaland Premier LeagueGetty Images
Manchester CityEverton vs Manchester CityEvertonPremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Man City, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Everton are set to host Manchester City in a crucial Premier League game at Goodison Park on Sunday.

League leaders Manchester City are currently just one point above Arsenal and will aim to extend their lead at the top with a win in Merseyside.

Despite a convincing performance against Brighton last week which saw them clinch the clash 5-1, Everton are in no position to be complacent as they are still in danger of getting demoted from the league. They are currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Man City kick-off time

Date:May 14, 2023
Kick-off time:2pm BST
Venue:Goodison Park

The match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park will kick off at 2pm BST.

How to watch Everton vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on (Sky Sports Main Event) and available to stream live online through (Sky Go App and website).

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will continue to miss the services of Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey and Ruben Vinagre due to injuries.

Sean Dyche is unlikely to make any changes in the starting lineup that thrashed Brighton in their last game.

Everton probable XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Begovic
Defenders:Tarkowski, Mina, Coady, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson
Midfielders:Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner
Forwards:Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Man City team news

The only player Pep Guardiola could miss for this clash is Dutch defender Nathan Ake who picked up a thigh injury against Leeds United last weekend. Ake missed the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League and remains doubtful for Sunday's clash.

Keeping in mind their midweek Champions League second-leg tie against Los Blancos, Guardiola could make several changes in the lineup that started in their last two games.

Man City probable XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Carson, Ortega
Defenders:Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte
Midfielders:Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden
Forwards:Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City have won four out of their last five matches against Everton while one game ended in a tie.

DateMatchCompetition
31/12/2022Manchester City 1-1 EvertonPremier League
26/2/2022Everton 0-1 Manchester CityPremier League
21/11/2021Manchester City 3-0 EvertonPremier League
23/5/2021Manchester City 5-0 EvertonPremier League
20/3/2021Everton 0-2 Manchester CityFA Cup

