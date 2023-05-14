Everton vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Everton are set to host Manchester City in a crucial Premier League game at Goodison Park on Sunday.
League leaders Manchester City are currently just one point above Arsenal and will aim to extend their lead at the top with a win in Merseyside.
Despite a convincing performance against Brighton last week which saw them clinch the clash 5-1, Everton are in no position to be complacent as they are still in danger of getting demoted from the league. They are currently just one point above the relegation zone.
Everton vs Man City kick-off time
The match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park will kick off at 2pm BST.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Everton will continue to miss the services of Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey and Ruben Vinagre due to injuries.
Sean Dyche is unlikely to make any changes in the starting lineup that thrashed Brighton in their last game.
Everton probable XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Begovic
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Mina, Coady, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil
Man City team news
The only player Pep Guardiola could miss for this clash is Dutch defender Nathan Ake who picked up a thigh injury against Leeds United last weekend. Ake missed the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League and remains doubtful for Sunday's clash.
Keeping in mind their midweek Champions League second-leg tie against Los Blancos, Guardiola could make several changes in the lineup that started in their last two games.
Man City probable XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Carson, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden
|Forwards:
|Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland
Head-to-Head Record
Manchester City have won four out of their last five matches against Everton while one game ended in a tie.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/12/2022
|Manchester City 1-1 Everton
|Premier League
|26/2/2022
|Everton 0-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|21/11/2021
|Manchester City 3-0 Everton
|Premier League
|23/5/2021
|Manchester City 5-0 Everton
|Premier League
|20/3/2021
|Everton 0-2 Manchester City
|FA Cup