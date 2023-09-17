Everton vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Eyeing their first Premier League win this season, Everton are set to play host to Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.
The Toffees earned their first point in the English top flight this season when they held Sheffield United to a 2-2 draw ahead of the international break, while Mikel Arteta's men recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United.
Everton vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on September 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Everton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
James Tarkowski, who scored the winner against Arsenal in February, is expected to shake off a knock from the Sheffield United draw.
Tarkowski is likely to be joined by Jarrad Branthwaite despite the youngster withdrawing early from the England U21 squad, but Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison and Dele Alli will miss out through injuries.
It would also take the players returning from injury, namely Youssef Chermiti, Andre Gomes, Lewis Dobbin and Michael Keane, a while before they return to the XI.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Onana, Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Gbamin, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Cannon, Chermiti, Danjuma, McNeil, Dobbin, Beto
Arsenal team news
Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny are Arteta's only injury concerns for now, although Partey has resumed light training.
Gabriel Jesus may be a touch-and-go for Sunday's clash, but Gabriel Magalhaes has made a quick recovery from his injury scare while on international duty with Brazil.
At the same time, Bukayo Saka is expected to come good from his Achilles problem, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli completing the line of attack for the Gunners.
Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 1, 2023
|Arsenal 4-0 Everton
|Premier League
|Feb 4, 2023
|Everton 1-0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|Jul 16, 2022
|Arsenal 2-0 Everton
|Club Friendlies
|May 22, 2022
|Arsenal 5-1 Everton
|Premier League
|Dec 6, 2021
|Everton 2-1 Arsenal
|Premier League