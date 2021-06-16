Everton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Everton will start the 2021-22 Premier League with a home game against Southampton on Saturday, August 14.
The opening month of the season then brings away games against Leeds United and Brighton before September starts with a home game against Burnley.
October begins with a trip to Manchester United before November is shaping up to be a difficult month with games against Tottenham, Manchester City and the first Merseyside derby of the season at home to Liverpool.
December brings with it games against Arsenal and Chelsea before Christmas, while Boxing Day delivers a trip to Burnley.
The year ends with a home game against Newcastle and 2022 will start with Brighton making the trek up to Goodison Park.
The second Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield is towards the end of April, the week before a game against Chelsea.
Everton’s final home game is against Premier League new boys Brentford and the season concludes with a trip to Arsenal on May 22.
Everton Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Everton
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Everton
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Burnley
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Norwich City
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Everton
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Everton v West Ham United
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Watford
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Everton
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Everton
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Everton
|30/11/2021
|19:45
|Everton v Liverpool
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|15/12/2021
|20:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Everton
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Newcastle United
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Brighton
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Everton
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Aston Villa
|09/02/2022
|19:45
|Newcastle United v Everton
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Leeds United
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester City
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Wolverhampton
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Everton
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Everton
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester United
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Chelsea
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Brentford
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Arsenal v Everton